Ray Nkosi | Pastor Evan Mawarire’s case been postponed to March 16 because the state was not ready, when he appeared in court this morning.

Speaking after the court session Mawarire said, “Our resolve remains steady in uniting the citizens of Zimbabwe as we prepare for the coming season of change.”

Pastor Mawarire is facing charges of insulting the national flag to brand criminal activities and wearing the flag while subverting the government.