Mawarire Walks Out Of Chikurubi Today

0

ThisFlag pastor Evan Mawarire who has endured a week of unjust incarceration is today walking out of Chikurubi maximum prison.

Mawarire’s lawyer as the preacher was granted bail yesterday, told ZimEye the man is walking out the following day today having been exonerated yesterday when High Court Judge Clemence Phiri remarked saying the state’s case is weak.

The development also comes after the local UK envoy made protestations at the Zim government yesterday.

 

LIVE- PASTOR MAWARIRE RELEASED BY JUDGE | LIVE

LIVE – PASTOR MAWARIRE RELEASED BY JUDGE | LIVE

Posted by ZimEye on Wednesday, February 8, 2017

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

