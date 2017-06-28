Mawarire Wins Bail, As ZRP Cops Torture Student Leader

Staff Reporter | A court has granted #ThisFlag Pastor Evan Mawarire $200 bail unopposed. Mawarire was arrested on Monday afternoon after he had joined medical students in a fees must fall protest.

Mawarire was remanded to the 19th of July, has been ordered to surrender his passport and to report to Law and Order every Friday,

Meanwhile, ZINASU reports that its spokesperson Zivai Mhetu, was seriously beaten by police at Harare Central police station, after he was arrested at the Parirenyatwa group of hospitals when he tried to negotiate the release of UZ SRC Treasurer ignitious Mukwichi.

Mhetu was released last night and was charged with criminal nuisance and ordered to pay $10 fine .

Watch Mawarire speak of his arrest below;

Managed to get Pastor E to make a quick statement at avondale police. #ThisFlag Nai-post ni ThisFlag – IfulegiLeyi – MurezaUyu noong Lunes, Hunyo 26, 2017