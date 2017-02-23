Mayor Kombayi Fired

THE Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Saviour Kasukuwere has fired Gweru Mayor Councillor Hamutendi Kombayi and Clr Kenneth Sithole following recommendations made by an independent tribunal.

Clrs Kombayi and Sithole were among the 15 councillors who appeared before an independent tribunal headed by Mr Isaac Muzenda for alleged gross misconduct, incompetence and mismanagement of council funds and affairs following their suspension in August 2015.

Kasukuwere and Local Government Ministry permanent secretary Engineer George Mlilo visited Gweru and told councillors at the town house yesterday that Clrs Kombayi and Sithole had been fired.

The minister also announced the end of the tenure of the three-member commission headed by Mr Tsunga Mhangami that was running the affairs of the city following the councillors’ suspension.

The commission will hand over the running of the city to councillors before the end of this month.

“The independent tribunal completed its investigations and recommended that Mayor Hamutendi Kombayi and Councillor Kenneth Sithole be discharged.

They were found guilty of the charges they were facing. Other councillors, although they were found guilty have been reengaged,” he said.

Kasukuwere said according to the country’s laws, the two councillors were free to appeal to a higher court.

He said councillors who have been spared would have to start afresh.

The minister said the councillors would be re-inducted into council with a training programme.

“There will be an additional training on conflict management in an effort to bring harmony and progress to the chamber so that we can maintain the momentum started by the commission,” he said.

“Secondly, you need to receive a handover-takeover report from the commission so that any work started by the commission can be brought to its logical conclusion. Thirdly, you will be expected to elect a new mayor and deputy mayor at your first special council meeting, office bearers to lead you with integrity and dignity. Fourthly, the committee system will need to be re-established. Town clerk you are to rearrange the committees and put in place terms of reference so that all aspects of the council activities are covered.”

The minister said all resolutions passed by the outgoing commission should not be rescinded without his authority.

He said the councillors were still on travel embargo and any proposed trips will only be approved by his ministry.

On the contentious mayoral regalia which is allegedly still in the hands of Clr Kombayi, Kasukuwere said from now onwards it would be kept by the town clerk and will only be used for official events.

He said the mayoral vehicle will only be used for official duties. – State Media