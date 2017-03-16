“Maziwisa Gay” MP’s In Hot Soup

Parliament is set to investigate unidentified opposition MPs who yesterday labelled Highfield West legislator Psychology Maziwisa a homosexual during the question-and-answer session.

Maziwisa had stood up to ask Energy minister Samuel Undenge to explain government policy regarding payment of electricity bills by senior citizens when some opposition MPs lampooned the Zanu PF MP, labelling him gay.

Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba (Zanu PF) then raised a point of order with National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda saying the allegation that Maziwisa was gay had come from Musikavanhu MP Prosper Mutseyami (MDC-T).

“In terms of our Parliament Standing Orders, we need to maintain the decorum of the House and avoid name-calling which is unsubstantiated,” Mudenda said.

“Honourable Chinotimba alleges that Honourable Mutseyami said that statement and can he withdraw that?” But Mutseyami denied labelling Maziwisa homosexual and requested that the Hansard recording be replayed to find out which MP said that. “I have never bedded Honourable Maziwisa and have no proof to allegations that he is gay,” Mutseyami said. Mudenda ruled the matter would be investigated and audio and video recordings replayed. Later, Glen Norah MP Webster Maondera (MDC-T) accused Maziwisa of fanning political violence in Highfield after allegedly sending thugs to disrupt MDC-T meetings. But the allegations were dismissed by the Speaker. Meanwhile, Higher Education deputy minister Godfrey Gandawa was asked by Magwegwe MP Anele Ndebele (MDC-T) to explain if the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) bedevilled by allegations of corruption had measures in place to ensure enrolment of ghost science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) students does not happen. “The way in which the Stem fund is administered is that heads of schools registering students compile a list and submit it to Zimdef offices responsible for each province. Zimdef officers visit schools to check if students are attending classes before they pay fees for them. Auditors follow up to see if the disbursed funds are equivalent to students attending lessons,” Gandawa replied. – State Media