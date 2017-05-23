Mbalula Sucked Into Zim Woman Rape Saga

Ray Nkosi | South Africa’s Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula has been sucked into the rape saga of a Zimbabwean woman based in the country.

Politician Welshman Ncube’s daughter, Gugulethu Ncube has blown the dust in the South African police system over her rape case which she feels has been prejudiced due to corruption in the force.

Ncube exposed on social media platform Facebook, how the man, name withheld, drugged her and dragged her to a hotel room and allegedly had unprotected sexual intercourse without her consent through the night.

Giving her ordeal on the ZimEye LIVEBLAST program of how she was raped by the West African man after a date, Ncube brings to the attention of the Police Minister the corruption within the force.

“Hon. Mbalula this is my humble request; can you get rid of Gen. Ndaba and Col. Simelani. If they are going to be working with a rapist and protecting rapists, and issuing out orders that rapists must not be arrested. Then they are no good for the society,” Ncube told ZimEye. Watch Video For More Details…