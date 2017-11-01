Mbare Typhoid Outbreak, Human Waste Found in Community Borehole

Staff Reporter | Water engineers in the City of Harare have closed down a community borehole in Matapi and Chishawasha flats in Mbare on discovery of mass contamination of underground water by human waste from the flats.

The closure of the borehole which has been the main source of water for the over populated area means that the community at the flats might need to be urgently relocated as water supplies to the flats ceased a number of years ago.

Close to 100 people have been confirmed and treated for the deadly typhoid waterborne disease with at least four suspected to have succumbed to the disease.

Health Minister David Parirenyatwa has called on the city authorities in Harare to close down the flats as they are no longer fit fir huma habitation.