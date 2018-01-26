MBCA Bank Changes Name To Nedbank Zimbabwe

MBCA Bank has given public notice of intention to change its name to Nedbank Zimbabwe.

The application to change names would be submitted to Companies House within fourteen days from 18th January.

MBCA Bank is owned by MBCA Holdings Limited.

MBCA Holdings Limited is in turn owned by Old Mutual and MN Holdings(Nedbank).

MN Holdings(Nedbank) has a controlling stake in MBCA Bank through its majority shareholding in MBCA Holding Limited.

MBCA Bank notice reads: ‘Notice is hereby given, in terms of section 25 of the Companies Act [Chapter 23:03], that the application will be made, not less than 14 days from the date of publication of this notice, to the Chief Register of Companies, for his approval to change the name of MBCA Bank Limited to Nedbank Zimbabwe Limited, company number 525/1956.

Dated at Harare this 18th day January 2018.’