MDC Alliance Here To Stay, Will Liberate Zimbabwe, Says Ngarivhume

Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has reassured people that the

MDC Alliance will stay until Zimbabwe is freed

from ZANU PF repression.

Addressing party supporters in Budiriro yesterday,

the youthful TZ

president who is also MDC Alliance principal said

all progressive

Zimbabweans should rally behind the Alliance to

bring real change in the

country.

“The Alliance is irreversible and we believe as an

Alliance we need to work

together as we approach the elections in order to

dislodge ZANU PF from

power. The Alliance will live until the elections

and we are confident and

extremely certain that we will win the coming

elections resoundingly”, he

said.

There are fears that MDC Alliance might crumble

due to some heavyweights

within political parties in the Alliance who are

strongly opposed to the

pact. According to Ngarivhume,the fact that there

are some people who have

different views as far as the Alliance is concerned

is not in any way a

blow to the Alliance but it is a clear indication

that the opposition

condones freedom of expression.

“In as in as much as there are other people who

think otherwise within

different political parties we understand that these

are the norms and

ethos of democracy where people can have

different views and can never be

regarded as a blow to the Alliance because the

MDC Alliance is progressing

very well”.

The TZ leader also said he is confident that

Morgan Tsvangirai remains

their candidate and is their best foot forward as

the 2018 harmonised

elections draw closer.

Ngarivhume who is going around the country

meeting structures of his party

said as the opposition they will not tire until

Zimbabweans in the Diaspora

are allowed to exercise their right to vote as

enshrined in the

constitution.

“We will continue pushing for Diaspora vote

because we want every

Zimbabwean to get an opportunity to vote in the

coming elections. However

we need the necessary safeguards to make sure

that the Diaspora vote

doesn’t become a leeway for ZANU PF to rig election”, he said.