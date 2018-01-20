MDC Alliance Here To Stay, Will Liberate Zimbabwe, Says Ngarivhume

2

Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has reassured people that the

MDC Alliance will stay until Zimbabwe is freed
from ZANU PF repression.
Addressing party supporters in Budiriro yesterday,
the youthful TZ
president who is also MDC Alliance principal said
all progressive
Zimbabweans should rally behind the Alliance to
bring real change in the
country.
“The Alliance is irreversible and we believe as an
Alliance we need to work
together as we approach the elections in order to
dislodge ZANU PF from
power. The Alliance will live until the elections
and we are confident and
extremely certain that we will win the coming
elections resoundingly”, he
said.
There are fears that MDC Alliance might crumble
due to some heavyweights
within political parties in the Alliance who are
strongly opposed to the
pact. According to Ngarivhume,the fact that there
are some people who have
different views as far as the Alliance is concerned
is not in any way a
blow to the Alliance but it is a clear indication
that the opposition
condones freedom of expression.
“In as in as much as there are other people who
think otherwise within
different political parties we understand that these
are the norms and
ethos of democracy where people can have
different views and can never be
regarded as a blow to the Alliance because the
MDC Alliance is progressing
very well”.
The TZ leader also said he is confident that
Morgan Tsvangirai remains
their candidate and is their best foot forward as
the 2018 harmonised
elections draw closer.
Ngarivhume who is going around the country
meeting structures of his party
said as the opposition they will not tire until
Zimbabweans in the Diaspora
are allowed to exercise their right to vote as
enshrined in the
constitution.
“We will continue pushing for Diaspora vote
because we want every
Zimbabwean to get an opportunity to vote in the
coming elections. However
we need the necessary safeguards to make sure
that the Diaspora vote
doesn’t become a leeway for ZANU PF to rig election”, he said.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Zunzanyika

    Why don’t you concentrate on telling us what you’re going to do, that is different from what the ruling party is doing.
    They did not just earn the name revolutionary party by yapping at glen view. It is the party that participated in the liberation of this country, and it has been liberated for 38 years, just in case no one told you.
    Before that, it would not have been possible for you to say what you are saying without getting arrested. So my fellow Zimbabwean, the country that you wish to govern is already liberated by Zanla and Zipra, =(Zanupf). Good luck with your campaign.

  • Mutungagore

    The country has not been liberated for 38 years and i hope when you are saying the country you mean the people of Zimbabwe. What was liberated are the members of ZANLA and ZIPRA who for the past 37 years went on to destroy the country, mismanaged the economy, removed people rights, property rights, killed people during the Gukurahunda, destroyed agriculture, the health delivery system and the social services. To make things worse some members f the ZANLA and ZIPRA forces went to loot the minerals like gold and diamonds. Unemployment is now high, is that what you call liberation? 70% of the population in Harare are now vendors. Harare is now dirty and filthy , no clean water, is that a sign that we are liberated? We need to liberate our country from ZANLA and ZIPRA members who represent their interests and not the interest of Zimbabweans. ZANLA and ZIPRA believe in guns and we believe in building a sound economy, a country free from fear, a country that shares naturally resources equally.