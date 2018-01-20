MDC Alliance Here To Stay, Will Liberate Zimbabwe, Says Ngarivhume

Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has reassured people that the
MDC Alliance will stay until Zimbabwe is freed
from ZANU PF repression.
Addressing party supporters in Budiriro yesterday,
the youthful TZ
president who is also MDC Alliance principal said
all progressive
Zimbabweans should rally behind the Alliance to
bring real change in the
country.
“The Alliance is irreversible and we believe as an
Alliance we need to work
together as we approach the elections in order to
dislodge ZANU PF from
power. The Alliance will live until the elections
and we are confident and
extremely certain that we will win the coming
elections resoundingly”, he
said.
There are fears that MDC Alliance might crumble
due to some heavyweights
within political parties in the Alliance who are
strongly opposed to the
pact. According to Ngarivhume,the fact that there
are some people who have
different views as far as the Alliance is concerned
is not in any way a
blow to the Alliance but it is a clear indication
that the opposition
condones freedom of expression.
“In as in as much as there are other people who
think otherwise within
different political parties we understand that these
are the norms and
ethos of democracy where people can have
different views and can never be
regarded as a blow to the Alliance because the
MDC Alliance is progressing
very well”.
The TZ leader also said he is confident that
Morgan Tsvangirai remains
their candidate and is their best foot forward as
the 2018 harmonised
elections draw closer.
Ngarivhume who is going around the country
meeting structures of his party
said as the opposition they will not tire until
Zimbabweans in the Diaspora
are allowed to exercise their right to vote as
enshrined in the
constitution.
“We will continue pushing for Diaspora vote
because we want every
Zimbabwean to get an opportunity to vote in the
coming elections. However
we need the necessary safeguards to make sure
that the Diaspora vote
doesn’t become a leeway for ZANU PF to rig election”, he said.