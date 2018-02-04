MDC Alliance vows to block Mnangagwa from messing with elections as Chamisa and Mudzurwi publicly wrestle for microphone

By Paul Nyathi | Disharmony within the MDC-T which is likely to affect the MDC Alliance coalition was badly exposed on Sunday when two of the three MDC-T Vice Presidents couldn’t agree on who should address the huge crowd on behalf of the party.

Nelson Chamisa and Elliot Mudzurwi embarassed themselves and their party when they stood up in front of the huge crowd of over ten thousand people to wrestle the podium from each other with each claimimg to be the rightful person to speak on behalf of sick President Morgan Tsvangirai at the rally held at Huruyadzo grounds in Chitungwidza.

The two had to be assisted by MDC leader Professor Welshman Ncube who eventually encouraged Mudzuri to let Chamisa address the rally.

Addressing the crowd, Chamisa said that the MDC Alliance coalition will not allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to temper with the elections and the electoral processes by trying to call for an early election.

Chamisa assured the predominantly MDC-T supporters in the crowd that elections can only be held as directed by the constitition.

“The constitition guides that elections can only be held between 22 July and 22 August, not earlier and not later,” he said.

The vibrant youthful leader said that the Alliance has made stringent measures in place that will block the ruling ZANU PF party from rigging this year’s elections.

Speaking to journalists after the hugely successful rally, Professor Ncube said that the mini skirmish that took place between Mudzurwi and Chamisa is regretted and the Alliance will sit down and correct the issue.

MDC-T third Vice President Thokozani Khuphe was not at the rally yet again as she continues to snub all of her party activities.

Members of the MDC-T who spoke to ZimEye.com after the rally condemned the behaviour which is being exhibited by the party’s three Vice Presidents.

Mudzurwi was officially appointed the party Acting President when Tsvangirai took leave while Chamisa was asked to chair MDC Alliance coalition talks on behalf of Tsvangirai.