MDC Alliance vows to block Mnangagwa from messing with elections as Chamisa and Mudzurwi publicly wrestle for microphone

11

By Paul Nyathi | Disharmony within the MDC-T which is likely to affect the MDC Alliance coalition was badly exposed on Sunday when two of the three MDC-T Vice Presidents couldn’t agree on who should address the huge crowd on behalf of the party.

Nelson Chamisa and Elliot Mudzurwi embarassed themselves and their party when they stood up in front of the huge crowd of over ten thousand people to wrestle the podium from each other with each claimimg to be the rightful person to speak on behalf of sick President Morgan Tsvangirai at the rally held at Huruyadzo grounds in Chitungwidza.

The two had to be assisted by MDC leader Professor Welshman Ncube who eventually encouraged Mudzuri to let Chamisa address the rally.

Addressing the crowd, Chamisa said that the MDC Alliance coalition will not allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to temper with the elections and the electoral processes by trying to call for an early election.

Chamisa assured the predominantly MDC-T supporters in the crowd that elections can only be held as directed by the constitition.

“The constitition guides that elections can only be held between 22 July and 22 August, not earlier and not later,” he said.

The vibrant youthful leader said that the Alliance has made stringent measures in place that will block the ruling ZANU PF party from rigging this year’s elections.

Speaking to journalists after the hugely successful rally, Professor Ncube said that the mini skirmish that took place between Mudzurwi and Chamisa is regretted and the Alliance will sit down and correct the issue.

MDC-T third Vice President Thokozani Khuphe was not at the rally yet again as she continues to snub all of her party activities.

Members of the MDC-T who spoke to ZimEye.com after the rally condemned the behaviour which is being exhibited by the party’s three Vice Presidents.

Mudzurwi was officially appointed the party Acting President when Tsvangirai took leave while Chamisa was asked to chair MDC Alliance coalition talks on behalf of Tsvangirai.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • TJINGABABILI

    BOTH APPOINTEES ARE CRAZY! WHY SHOULD THEY MAKE MONKEYS OF THEMSELVES!

  • Bluntboy

    It’s all Tswangirayi’s fault that he filled these two empty heads with baseless egoes. They are not elected by anyone for fcuks sakes!

  • Bvondo

    I think Mudzuri got this one wrong. Their roles are clear. When it comes to coalition business, it’s Chamisa. Chairing party meetings at Harvest House, it’s Mudzuri. Election candidate is Morgan Tsvangirai. VaMudzuri muchenjere kukara zvigaro mukazoguma mave Kanzura pa Zaka apo. Mirirai nguva ichakwana. Mozoita sana Biti vaakutozodzoka nekuda kwe coalition. Mati mudiki angakutangirai kunhonga nyama nhai? Handizvo ku politics. Munogona kuzongokwikwidza 2028 handiti munenge musati masvika 75 apa 40 matove nayo. Worry not

  • augustine

    ambitious chamisa always wrong,he is causing splits he is a divider among pple.bcoz of his arrogant to lead while stil young.he is causing the president to resign .but mwonzora is fighting that idea on the other corner.mwonzora loves the party,chamisa just love the power him and tendai biti.they want to take from save using confusion among cadres after all they reported to befriends of garwe.

  • chiremba wematombo

    Meanwhile the MDC Alliance once and for all demonstrates its pedigree with yet another bumper crowd, all voluntary attendees, nomarkets and bars closed and ten grand at Huruyadzo business centre!!!! Bring on Elections 2018!!!

  • sarah Mahoka

    Bear in mind not everybody present will vote MDC alliance . Some were present to see only

  • Rob roy

    You sound very worried

  • Nomusa Garikai

    “The vibrant youthful leader (Chamisa) said that the Alliance has made stringent measures in place that will block the ruling ZANU PF party from rigging this year’s elections.”

    This is what is so disappointing about these MDC politicians, they love drumming their chests like silver back gorillas, posturing and making grand standing speeches full of sound and fury but devoid of substance. Stopping Zanu PF rigging the next elections is clearly the single most important challenge before this nation and has been for decades now.

    MDC had the golden opportunities to implement the democratic reforms that would have stopped Zanu PF rigging elections once and once for all. They failed to get even one reform implemented in five years. Not one!

    SADC leaders advised MDC leaders not to contest the 2013 elections without first implementing the reforms, they ignored the advice because they were cocksure of winning the elections with no reforms. We know that did not happen as Zanu PF rigged the elections as usual.

    The people of Zimbabwe must now accept that MDC leaders have no plans, “stringent” or otherwise, that will stop Zanu PF rigging elections. None! It is for the people themselves to now take the initiative and public denounce these MDC opportunists who are lying to them and demand that reforms must be implemented BEFORE the elections.

    It is for the people to heed SADC leaders’ advice and stop participating in these flawed and illegal elections. People must show the world that they have lost confidence in MDC by boycotting opposition rallies and having nothing to do with the whole flawed electoral process. People do not need to wait for the election results to KNOW MDC had no stringent measures to stop Zanu PF rigging this year’s elections!

  • Nomusa Garikai

    And the bumper crowd believed believed Chamisa that MDC Alliance has “stringent” measures to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections just as they believed the same lies in 2013!

  • Vangodza

    Week in week out….rallies in Harare only.ummmmmm

  • Vangodza

    TK khupe should fire these two power mongers. Iko kuUS kwakazoendwa nezvimwe