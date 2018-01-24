MDC Calls on EU to Keep An Eye on Mnangagwa’s Political Reform Pledge

11

Clement Moyo|MDC T has urged the international community to remain ceased with the Zimbabwe situation following pronouncement by the European Union that it is willing to re-engage Zimbabwe.

EU is warming up to the new administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa after the president promised free and fair elections and appealed for the international community to send election observers.

Below is full statement by the MDC T party

Council of the European Union – Conclusions on Zimbabwe

1.The MDC notes the conclusions on Zimbabwe released by the General Secretariat of the Council following adoption by Council on 22 January 2018.

2.We take comfort from the ongoing interest of the international community on the events in Zimbabwe, particularly as the country readies itself for harmonised elections later in the year.

3.The democratic movement in Zimbabwe continues to demand key reforms, paving the way to legitimate elections and in this respect, welcomes the EU’s attitude to constructive engagement on human rights, democratic principles and rule of law.

4.On these issues the MDC notes that pronouncements by the administration of President Mnangagwa are no more than statements of intention, yet to be implemented, in good time for the coming elections.

5.We urge the international community to remain ceased with the Zimbabwe situation, giving regard to the active involvement of any national institutions, specifically precluded by the Constitution from involvement in partisan politics and the election itself.

6.This is a major issue, in addition to those contained in the EU statement, and has the potential to undermine the democratic process in this and future elections.

7.Zimbabwe has needlessly been robbed of the opportunity to hold its own among the family of nations by omissions and commissions solely of its own making. Bold implementation of political reforms is a necessary step to viable and sustainable economic reforms.

  • Enough

    Mnangagwa’s Political Reform Pledge is not really, he should just retire from politics, no amount of pledge will exonerate him from the destruction of the economy, looting of diamonds, Gukurahunda, coup etc. He should resign from politics if he is sincere. Enough is enough.

  • Mati Madii

    EU and Western gvts have serious double standards . Whilst we do not agree with Mugabe at all , it’s not right to accept coups in whatever form. The army has virtually taken over the country after the coup , the suites they wear do not change that. Even as VP ED was never elected in that position and leaders at all levels should be voted .

    The world is full of hypocrites . I support and agree with MDC because the victimization of G40 and current selective prosecutions by ZACC and not Police is a clear indication of abuse of power . Why even sit on a table with such people , Zimbabweans are educated people who lack wisdom at basic levels. Zanu PF should start peace with itself , charity begins at home . Of all the people Obert Mpofu is put in charge of police and the finance minister has the audacity to say all his wealth is legit .ED now spend time scolding and making fun of his former boss. Mind you this guy speaks as if he was out of Mugabe , S camp for years , my foot , he was only out for less than 6 weeks at must .

    The country needs serious prayers and people should work up to reality .

  • Insight

    Well said.

  • Pmoyo

    Tibvirepo iwe waikwanisa kibvisa Mugabe here iwe.

  • mai Chibwe

    The MDC should have started to campaign by now. Election is round the corner and they are doing nothing.

    The EU sees all African states as very similar. They are only good if they provide the necessary raw materials the EU wants. The EU pays us nearly nothing for what we sell, because our leaders are very poor at negotiating trade contracts. After that they pay us guilty conscience money called AID. We do not need AID, We have not had a natural disaster. We need a fair price for our produce and that is all we need. It would give us more income than aid and it would be evenly distributed to the whole population who produce goods. AID only helps politicians.

    The EU, USA, etc are no different from looters like Mugabe et all.

  • KudzaiKazonga

    WE THE PEOPLE OF ZIMBABWEANS GAVE MDC POWER IN 2008 & WHAT HAPPENED THEY RAN TO HIDE IN SOUTH AFRICA. WE WANT TO GIVE OUR PRESIDENT THE BENEFITS OF DOUBT FOR HIS STATEMENT OF INTENT.

  • KudzaiKazonga

    EVERY THING HAS A BEGINNING SO THIS IS THE START AT LEAST THE START WE HAVE NOT WITNESSED FOR LONG TIME MY BROTHER

  • Enough

    Empty vessels make a lot of noise, how on earth can someone be given a credit for removing a 94 year old man. Shame on you, no wonder it is turning to be a drought year, you removed an anointed king although he was evil. Hande tione muchadya nhoka dzezvironda until u repent.

  • Chit

    Excellent

  • Pitso

    Mnangagwa akabvisa Mugabe here? This is pathetic. Lack of wisdom and knowledge here. It’s the stupid security apparatus who fooled a lot of pple like you into believing that they are bringing about change. No wonder why many pple where saying Tsvangirai akutoitwa VP. Kusaziva kufa sure. Asi ma Zimbo education iripo zve sure here or munongogona kuverenga ma Novel e Shona motodaidzira kuti makadzidza. Go to other countries and open your eyes. Please stop believing in your own propaganda

  • Don

    “Don’t believe in your own propaganda” I liked that one. Hanzi pa ground force Zim haired. Kkkkkkkkkk harawa kurota ichiyamwa. Zvakapera kare zvechigorira izvo. Technology mazuva ano please ndoyakuseenza. Kudoburitsa ma AK47 nema tanks akasiiwa na Smith. Hamunyari mapenzi evanhu kuzvishoresa zvakadaro.