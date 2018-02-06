MDC Dismisses Violent Clashes Claims

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo

The MDC Youth Assembly has dismissed media reports about violent clashes among party youths on Saturday.

The MDC Masvingo Urban District Youth Assembly dismissed the reports as baseless, malicious and unfounded.

“The MDC Masvingo Urban District Youth Assembly has been saddened by reports that several members of our party were seriously injured in violent clashes on Sunday.We hereby vehemently dismiss such claims.

The MDCT Youth Assembly will not vindicate fake news.However given the increasing concerns from our members, we have decided to place it on record that we do not just have the belief in peace but we are also a democratic movement.

We wish to assure the public that the malicious and fake reports will not dampen our spirits.

Journalists must be allowed to operate in a free environment but they are not supposed to lie and cause despondency and panic,” said the MDC Masvingo Urban District Youth Assembly in a statement.