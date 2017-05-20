MDC Politician’s Son Goes Missing In South Africa

Staff Reporter | Former Welshman Ncube led MDC Spokesperson’s twenty year old son is reported missing in Johannesburg since early Monday morning.

Mthabisi Mhambi, the son of the forgotten MDC former spokesperson Joshua Mhambi, is reported to have left their Kempton Park home for work in near by Boksburg East of Johannesburg early hours of Monday morning and has still not returned home.

According to the family, Mthabisi did not even report for duty on the fateful Monday morning raising serious concerns on his whereabouts.

The family has since sent an SOS alert to anyone who may know the whereabouts of their son. Any one with information can contact the Mhambi family on +27 72 373 5892 or +27 61 950 2194 and +27 81 581 9303.