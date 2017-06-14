MDC Rubbishes Reports of Khupe Working with Mujuru To Topple Tsvangirai

The Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC party has dismissed claims in the Daily News that the party’s Deputy Thokozani Khupe is working with the former Vice President Joice Mujuru to remove Tsvangirai.

MDC spokesman, Obert Gutu said, ” We would like to make it abundantly clear that vice president Thokozani Khupe is not working with Dr Joice Mujuru, or with anyone for that matter, to oust President Morgan Tsvangirai as the leader of our mighty party,

“We would like to place it on public record that President Morgan Tsvangirai is a powerful and magnetic political brand.

“His visionary leadership of the MDC has enabled our party to emerge as arguably the largest and most popular political party in Zimbabwe. The MDC is the real deal, the only game in town.”