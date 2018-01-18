MDC Sets Day of Prayer For Tsvangirai

Terrence Mawawa|The MDC has set Friday January 19 2018 as a day of prayer for embattled party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai who is battling cancer of the colon.

The opposition party has called on its members, church leaders and civic society leaders to converge at the Civic Centre in Masvingo to pray for Tsvangirai.

The former trade unionist stretched former President Robert Mugabe to the limit in the 2008 Presidential election race, forcing the veteran of the liberation war to resort to violence to quell dissent.

In 2008 political analysts claimed Tsvangirai won the Presidential plebiscite but Mugabe -with the backing of the Joint Operation Command(JOC)- overturned the deficit after a bloody campaign.

Gibson Murinye an MDC official said the prayer programme was open to all citizens of Zimbabwe.

“We will hold a prayer programme for our leader Morgan Tsvangirai and we hope the Lord will heal him.

We are calling on party members, church leaders, civic organisations and residents of the city of Masvingo to attend the event,” said Murinye.