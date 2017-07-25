MDC-T Family Cheats Death After House Built On Grace Mugabe’s Land Is Set On Fire

Staff Reporter | A Mazowe based MDC -T member and his family survived death by a whisker after suspected ZANU PF arsonists set on fire a house they were sleeping in early oon Tuesday.

Tendai Nyachuru is based in Nyachuru village in Mazowe a place on which vast amounts of land is owned by First Lady Grace Mugabe and declared as a no – go – area for members of the opposition by ZANU PF activists. Grace herself came out at a rally in Lupane to denounce violence being perpetrated by Zanu PF youths in her name.

Narrating his ordeal Nyachuru said that the family escaped from the blaze with nothing other than the clothing they were wearing at the time of the incident and everything else was burnt down in the house.

The MDCT member has since pleaded with his fellow party members to help him and his family with clothing and all other household requirements as they were left with nothing after the fire.

Speaking in a media interview the MDCT spokesperson Obert Gutu said that the arson is indications that the 2018 elections are going to be marred with massive violence from ZANU PF.

Gutu accused President Robert Mugabe of inciting the violence by calling on his youth league members to attack other people and report the issues to the police after.

Gutu said that Mugabe has always confessed to the effect that he has degrees in violence and his party survives by shedding blood.

Gutu called for the SADC and AU to immediately intervene in the Zimbabwean situation than wait until the situation gets worse.

The incident comes a week after MDCT Vice President Elton Mudzuri had his business premises burnt down in Harare.

Police have meanwhile remained silent on the matter.