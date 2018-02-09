MDC-T Members Demand Out Of MDC Alliance Coalition

6

By Paul Nyathi

Members of the opposition MDC-T in Bulawayo have demanded for the party to immediately pull out of the MDC Alliance coalition.

Speaking to ZimEye.com in snap interviews in the city on Friday evening, the members generally demanded that the party leadership should immediately pull out of the Alliance claimimg that the coalition is the cause of the disharmony that the party is going through.

The members indicated that the party is bound to split on the grounds of those for the Alliance and those against the Alliance which they claim is not reason enough to split the party.

According to the members the Alliance agreement only seeks to revive political lives of former Secretary Generals Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti with no significant input in terms of numbers.

“Tsvangirai (Morgan) needs to seriously rethink if he is prepared to see the life of the MDC-T he strongly fought for die in order to revive the political lives of Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti,” quizzed Memory Sibanda from Bulawayo Central Constituency.

“In reality we are agreeing to see the party split yet again just because of Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti who previously left the party wishing it to die,” said Mthokozisi Ncube a self confessed MDC-T die hard member.

Asked how the Alliance relates to the squabbling over who leads the party in Tsvangirai’s absence, Ncube said that had there been no Alliance it would have been easy letting Vice President Thokozani Khuphe be the Acting President.

“If there was no Alliance we all know that (Thokozani) Khuphe was going to be automatic acting President but because she was against the Alliance all these problems came up,” he said.

A few other members interviewed by ZimEye.com also echoed similar sentiments claimimg that the MDC-T should instead call for an emergency congress before elections to sort out its internal issues before engaging coalition possibilities.

  • the facts

    PN: Having said MDC Members in Bulawayo do not want MDC Alliance can you please find out what Khupe was doing with those she met allegedly some Zim Parties and the American Democracy Institute in South Africa? Is a different Alliance acceptable to Khupe and these Members?

  • Pidigori

    Never heard of elements loosing the plot so disturbingly if at all these claims from the MDC Party are real ….truly Democratic forces tend to consider cumulative strengths. Chamisa, Khuphe, Biti, Welshman or Mudzuri may not be 100% individually but a united front can potentially yield a formidable force to steer the Zimbabwe situation into a lasting peaceful state !! Self serving egos or false entitlement to the electorate can easily brew disaster especially when pitted against a rogue and brutal entity like Zanupf ! Now….This nonsense must stop forthwith as a matter of urgency…otherwise it all plays into the Junta’s interest….a defacto military state far removed from a true constitutional democracy !

  • TJINGABABILI

    WHY DID WELSHMAN AND TENDAI LEAVE THE MDC T! THEY WANT TO COME THRU THE BACK DOOR! WE SAY NO!

  • Dan

    The MDC has finally put a finger on the real problem, I congratulate them for this awakening, as much as I do not identify with this outfit, I applaud them for identifying who the real enemy within is.

  • Dan

    No alliance, period. Let the MDC have a clean loss to ZPF and have no one to lay blame on.

  • eliasha

    brilliant idea