MDC-T Officials Arrested for Possession Of Over 2000 Proof of Residence Affidavits

Staff Reporter | Five members of the opposition MDC-T have been arrested after being found in possession of over two thousand pre commissioned proof of residence affidavits.

The five were arrested in Hatfield Harare late Sunday afternoon following a tip off to the police.

Amongst the five arrested are the MDC-T councillor for Ward 22 Councillor Theresa Manase and her husband Richard Manase.

ZimEye.com sources within the MDC-T said that the five were picked up from the councillor’s home while sorting out the affidavits which were being prepared for party members who were later going to come through and complete their details before the councillor who is a commissioner of oaths.

The five are due to appear in court on Monday on charges that are yet to be verified.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has in the meantime dispatched lawyer Kuzivakwashe Ngodza to represent the five.

Other sources close to the arrested indicated to ZimEye.com that police are trying to alter charges against the five to a charge of assaulting a police officer who found them in possession of the affidavits.