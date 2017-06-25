MDC-T Protects Members From Zanu PF

The MDC-T Matabeleland South province has despatched its teams to Insiza North to “defend” opposition supporters who have come under attack from Zanu PF activists pushing for their eviction from the area.

The visit by the MDC-T Matabeleland South structures follows a similar move by the Zapu and Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zipra) ex-combatants, who expressed outrage over the Insiza violence.

Zanu PF supporters have, since last Sunday, reportedly been on the rampage, targeting opposition supporters in a bid to force them to vacate Insiza’s Insangu and Challete villages where they were resettled by Chief Jahana.

Several opposition supporters, mainly belonging to Zapu and MDC-T, have had their property either stolen or destroyed, with some nursing injuries following the violent acts by the Zanu PF activists.

MDC-T Matabeleland South chairperson, Solani Nja-emnyama Moyo said the ongoing violence against defenceless villagers would not go unchallenged by the opposition party.

“Political violence perpetrated upon members of the opposition by Zanu PF thugs will not go unchallenged. As the MDC-T Matabeleland South, we have despatched fact-finding teams to determine how best we can put this madness to a halt.

“Such violence might meet resistance from brutalised opposition supporters. Politics should never be used as a vehicle to take away other people’s dignity,” Moyo said on Thursday.

Moyo described the ongoing Insiza chaos as having all the hallmarks of the Gukurahundi genocidal mentality. “This genocidal mentality of sending their supporters to expropriate land from its natural owners through killings and destruction of their homes should be rejected at all costs . . . that is madness in its worst form. Insiza people should come together and defend what belongs to Insiza against invaders.

“It is now clear why Zanu PF is not implementing devolution of power which is enshrined in the Constitution. They want to ‘Zanulise’ this nation through displacing of other people by same black people, which is not what was set to be achieved through waging the protracted war against colonisers,” he added.

Zanu PF Insiza North legislator, Andrew Langa was not answering his mobile phone when Southern Eye sought his comment-NewsDay