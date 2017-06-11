MDC-T Senator Dumps Tsvangirai For Biti

Staff Reporter| ZimEye.com can exclusively reveal that MDCT Senator for Bulawayo Matson Hlalo has dumped the Morgan Tsvangirai led party to join rival People’s Democratic Party led by former MDCT Secretary General Tendai Biti.

Very reliable sources within the PDP told ZimEye.com on Sunday that Hlalo was officially received into the party on Saturday by the party’s Vice President Kucaca Phulu and Secretary General Gorden Moyo.

The sources said that an official press conference to announce Hlalo’s defection to the PDP will be held on Wednesday morning.

Hlalo who is a huge rival to Vice President Thokozani Khuphe in Bulawayo enjoys a very good following within the Bulawayo membership of the MDCT which the source claim he will be bringing with him to the PDP.

More details will be made available as they become available.