MDC-T Threatens To Crush Chamisa, Khupe Over Tsvangirai Replacement

By Langton Ncube| MDC-T’s youth and women wings have threatened to pounce on party senior officials pushing for their leader Morgan Tsvangirai to resignation.

MDC youth Secretary-general Lovemore Chinoputsa gave the warning through a private daily newspaper where he said leaders jostling to succeed their ailing leader were making them lose patience.

“There is nothing that has changed that requires us to consider replacing president Tsvangirai. If anything, the needs and aspirations of young people are better served under Tsvangirai.

“ Our senior leaders should desist from jostling for power that is not there. We are watching them, as young people, and we will not hesitate to strike, if need be. Let them move away from fighting each other and this warning goes to all the factions,” he told NewsDay.

The party’s women’s assembly chairperson Lynette Karenyi supported Tsvangirai’s continued stay in office.

MDC-T is reportedly divided between supporters of the three vice-presidents; Nelson Chamisa, Elias Mudzuri and Thokozani Khupe who are reportedly fighting to succeed the ailing former Prime Minister.

