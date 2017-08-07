MDC-T VIOLENCE ON KHUPE: Hwende Says It’s An Internal Matter

Staff Reporter| Morgan Tsvangirai’s National Executive Member, Charlton Hwende has said they are avoiding the police in the case of the violent attack on the MDC leader’s deputy, Thokozani Khupe which happened yesterday morning.

Hwende said it is an internal matter. “It will be dealt with internally,” he said.

He said this soon after issuing a direct threat at Khupe (see timeline marker 2:16:30). These statements were published on his Facebook portal, but were soon deleted after the EU ambassador, Phillipe Van Damme had condemned them.

Tsvangirai himself in the his interview at 1pm showed he didn’t seem concerned of the violence on his own VP, Khupe when he said he was not aware of the incident. But he would within minutes of the same interview, shift to begin saying the opposite, that he has read news articles on the development when he began criticising journos for printing out that the attackers were suspected Tsvangirai thugs.

“Inzwa ka iwe we-ZimEye, inzwa shamwari, inzwa shamwari. Iwewe urikuda kuti ndiite respond to something that I am not aware of, and of which I am not involved so lease the thing chiripo ndechekuti we don’t engage in violence…,” said Tsvangirai.

But Tsvangirai would in the same conversation reveal that he is already aware of the violence. “…I have read your story, you have already concluded that they were sent by Tsvangirai,” he charged.

Jaws dropped yesterday when Zimbabweans failed to understand how and why the MDC-T could describe the violence as coming from outsiders, and yet they would in the same vein say that it is an internal matter.

