MDC Tsvangirai Needs A ‘Thinker’ More Than A Leader

Obert Mundevere Ncube | Tell you what my brothers and sisters in the Movement, it’s not a secret that Morgan Tsvangirai is not well and you guys don’t need a Leader at the moment but you need a Thinker who can take you through this 2018 Crucial Election campaign because this is a Do or Die situation.

Forgetabout your Constitution or who’s who and will do what, look at that when you get time after the election.

There’s someone with the qualities and stamina, Mr Pfebve. That guy has got everything, he can mix with the young, middle-class and old including the ancestors. He can run, he knows when and where to talk and people listen, be it friends or enemies. He can UNITE TOO. He is politically clean and focused, not only that, he doesn’t have enemies and those who hate him do so because they were born in a family of witches or worse.

He’s in the British System and knows how to run things clean, he has friends from the East. West. North and South and he has a Name, if you know what I mean.

In politics he has seen it all, i don’t think he knows what an enemy is, he can engage anyone from any political party in Zimbabwe and anywhere in world. Ask me when I’m free, have a bubbly and squeezed weekend but will engage when I get a free space.

#RegisterAndVote.

