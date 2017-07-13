MDC Tsvangirai Youth Assembly Vehicle Petrol Bombed

Staff Reporter | Alleged Zanu PF supporters have petrol bombed an MDC-T party vehicle.

According to MDC-T sources the attack happened last night in Kuwadzana. The party has since announced a press conference to give more details on the incident.

The Morgan Tsvangirai party said they believed that the arson attack by suspected Zanu PF supporters was in reaction to the successful protest which the opposition’s youths staged in central Harare on Wednesday.

Wednesday MDC-T youth wing protested against delays by government to institute electoral reforms.

The demonstration saw at least six opposition party supporters being arrested. In a statement Thursday, ZimRights , a human rights lobby NGO said the arson attack was satanic. “We see these acts of violence as a warning of the possibility of more conflict ahead of the forthcoming elections in 2018. “We all so see more violence coming if the concerns of electoral reforms are not addressed,” said ZimRights