MDC Wants Mugabe Back – Jones Musara

The Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC party wants former President Robert Mugabe back, analyst and critic Jones Musara has claimed.

The comment comes as some opposition analysts lamented saying they were allegedly used by ZANU PF to protest against Mugabe in November last year.

Writing on Wednesday Musara said, the MDC has a new slogan: “Mugabe must come back, Mnangagwa must go!

“Manje ED is going to stay as incumbent President after elections and Mugabe is going to stay as former President.

“MDC iri kunyangira Ngwena yawona just as the defeated G40 cabal did. They will lose next Elections.

Game on!”

