MDCs Confront Makarau Over BVR Fraud

The country’s main opposition political parties are on Monday meeting with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to discuss the issue of proof of residence requirement which they say is making it difficult for their supporters to register to vote in the ongoing voter registration process.

The Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC-T and Welshmen Ncube’s MDC said they wanted ZEC chairperson Rita Makarau to convince President Robert Mugabe to invoke his powers and waiver the requirement.

According to the parties, the requirement was restricting their supporters from registering to vote in the next year’s elections with most of them failing to access commissioners of oaths to help them authenticate their residence claims at the voter registration points.

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora at the weekend said they were confident that Makarau would see sense in their request.

The requirement for potential voters to produce proof of residence when registering as a voter was included in the Electoral Act amendment of 2012 at the insistence of the opposition MDC-T in the run up to the 2013 elections.

The opposition at that time insisted on the provision believing that it was going to block what they said was Zanu PF’s rigging tactics of busing voters into other constituencies to boost their numbers.