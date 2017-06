MEET BUSINESSMAN MUTUMWA MAWERE, HEAR THE WHOLE TRUTH:

The program starts: 6pm Sunday 11 June 2017.

– Did Mawere commit fraud/ steal R18million ?

– Who is the secret demon behind Mawere’s afflictions?

– Did Mawere seek asylum in SA?

– Has he truly been sued for theft?

– Did a man’s company sue the owner?