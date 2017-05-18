Men Accused Of Killing AirZim Boss In Botswana Appear In Court

Four Bulawayo murder suspects accused of killing Air Zimbabwe spokesperson Shingai Dhliwayo after they allegedly lured her to Botswana on a fake business deal, were back in court on Tuesday following a lengthy break.

Artwell Ndiweni, Godfrey Mavhurafero and Mgcini Xaba, all of Cowdray Park, and Dumisani Ncube of Sizinda last appeared at the Bulawayo High Court in May last year, where they were granted $100 bail each by Justice Martin Makonese.

On Tuesday, the suspects appeared before magistrate Tinashe Tashaya on routine remand pending trial at the High Court.

Dhliwayo was found dead in Botswana on May 7 2016 after she was allegedly lured by criminals from Bulawayo’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair to Botswana for a fake wedding decoration business deal, where she was strangled before her assailants stole her belongings.

The four were arrested by police detectives in Bulawayo after they were sold out by Dhliwayo’s mobile phone which they had allegedly stolen.

Allegations are that on April 30 last year, the suspects lured Dhliwayo to Botswana under the pretext that they wanted to engage her to do decorations and catering services for a wedding that was to be held in that country.

They later robbed her of her valuables, which included cash, a laptop, a Samsung tablet and a ZTE cellphone, among other valuables before strangling her to death.

The four allegedly left her body tied to a tree trunk in the bushy area between Jackalas Village and Gatsware River, Tshesebe about five kilometres from Ramokgwebani Border Post.

Dhliwayo’s body was recovered on May 7 and taken to Nyangagwe Hospital in Botswana for a post-mortem which confirmed that she had died of strangulation and gagging.

Part of her stolen property was recovered from the suspects.- Newsday