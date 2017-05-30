Men Arrested For Stealing Bitumen Worth $14 500

Three Bulawayo men have been arrested for allegedly stealing 29 drums of bitumen worth $14 500 from Maitengwe area in Bulilima District.

Simbarashe Mushava (34), Everight Ncube (50) and Jabulani Dube (41) were intercepted by a Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development officer stationed in Bulilima while they were transporting the tar to Bulawayo. They fled from the scene leaving their vehicle and loot but were later arrested.

The suspects appeared before Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere facing theft charges. They were all remanded in custody to June 13 after they were denied bail.

In denying them bail, Mr Mawere said the trio was likely to escape as they were facing a serious offence.

Prosecuting, Mr Stanley Chinyanganya said Mushava, Ncube and Dube stole the tar which is valued at $14 500 on April 19 around 7PM.

“On 19 April around 7AM Ncube approached Mr Vimbai Mbavarira who drives a Benz 10 tonne truck and asked him to transport 29 by 210 litre drums of bitumen tar from Maitengwe area in Bulilima District to Bulawayo and paid $400 for the service.

“Ncube went on to introduce the driver to his two other accomplices, Dube and Mushava and they proceeded to Bulilima District to collect the drums in the evening,” he said.

Mr Chinyanganya said around 7PM the trio and the driver arrived at Maitengwe Border turn off and Ncube directed the driver to a bushy area where the drums were.

He said while they were loading the drums onto the truck detectives received a tip off about the commission of the crime.

“The gang realised that there were people approaching with torches and they fled from the scene with the loaded drums in the vehicle.

The police alerted Mr Warren Mavhunga who is a Ministry of Roads and Public Works officer.

“He drove to the main road where he intercepted the truck. The driver stopped the truck and the gang escaped into the darkness and the tar was recovered,” he said.

Mr Chinyanganya said the matter was reported to the police. The trio was later arrested following investigations.- state media