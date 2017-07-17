Men Blocked from Taking Loans from Women’s Bank

Men will be blocked from taking loans from the Women’s Bank.

These comments were made by Women Affairs Minister, Nyasha Chikwinya who said the facility is to help struggling women. She said while men could be allowed to make deposits, they would not be able to borrow anything.

She said they should use other banks for this purpose. “Men are not allowed to take loans; we do not have money to give to men, she said.

She continued saying, “you should visit any other bank for loans but with this one you cannot.

“Let us use this one to help women, who have been disadvantaged all along. This one is positive discrimination and we are not ashamed of it.” – Newsday