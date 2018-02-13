Men Lose Out As Sex Dolls Invade Harare

By Langton Ncube|Love is in the air, Valentines’s day is here and guess what else here, the highly anticipated life-size sex dolls.

A local online newspaper reports that men all over the country are currently doing a happy dance as the news of the sultry dolls’ arrival in the country has spread like wildfire.

Potential buyers are already flooding the thread of a buying and selling group on social media.

Women are however not too enthused about the arrival of the dolls.

Not only do the curvaceous dolls deliver a blow when it comes to the ‘perfect body’ issues, it also means men won’t be chasing after Zim women with as much vigor instead opting to have a night in with a doll.

We would think women would cut the men some slack after years of having self-pleasuring toys at their disposal.