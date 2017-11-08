Midlands Refuses To Endorse Mnangagwa Ouster

By Staff Reporter|The fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangawa’s home province, Midlands, has rejected to endorse the ouster of the embattled President Robert Mugabe’s deputy.

Mnangagwa was on Monday fired by President Mugabe from government on allegations of plotting a coup against him.

On Tuesday, only a day after the dismissal of Mnangagwa, nine out of the ten Zanu PF national provinces had endorsed the former Vice President’s ouster,except Midlands,his home province.

Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairman Daniel Mackenzie Ncube confirmed to the state media that there was no consensus within the province on the endorsement of Mnangagwa dismissal.

“There has been tension with calls from every end with people saying let’s fire this one because he belongs to this or that faction but we have called for a PCC meeting to deliberate on the matter.

“I have reiterated that let’s bury our differences and work as a party. This is my constant appeal,” he said.

Ncube said there were clandestine meetings taking place in the province with people plotting against each other, a development which he said sent the wrong signal to the party’s highest decision-making body.

“We are heading for crucial times and I have said this again and again, let’s bury our differences and if our PCC meeting tomorrow (Wednesdy) succeeds, these are some of the issues we want to discuss while preaching unity, unity and unity. This is what the President has taught us. Let us not deviate,” he said.