Mnangagwa Has No Power To Scare President Mugabe – War Vet

Mnangagwa Scares President Mugabe ? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 11, 2017

Staff Reporter| There is no possibility whatsoever of a military coup and Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa does not in any way scare president Robert Mugabe, a renowned war veteran has said.

Is President Robert Mugabe afraid of Emmerson Mnangagwa? This question was paused during the Blue Ocean Document footage overlay last night.

Commenting, UK based war veteran Bobby Supiya said Mugabe is not at all afraid of Mnangagwa. “Afraid of what?,” he asked.

President Mugabe is the Commander In Chief Of the Defence Forces, what is he to be afraid of?,” he added. VIDEO: