Military Generals Speak On Clash With Mugabe

Farai D Hove| Military Generals who attended what was meant to be President Robert Mugabe’ presser Sunday night have announced they are opening up on all that happened on Sunday.

The announcement was made soon after Mugabe reneged on an agreement to step down late Sunday night.

The generals headed by Defence Forces Commander Constantino Chiwenga have said they will speak early Monday morning. The development comes after they were humiliated by Mugabe who they hoped was going to announce his much awaited resignation. In news viewers’ eyes, the generals frantically tried to get Mugabe to declare his resignation without attacking them. It turned out that Mugabe’s speech was heavily edited throughout and the footage itself plays back chaotic clips and chops in many parts.

ZANU PF has since given Mugabe up to mid-day tomorrow, Monday failure which they say they will impeach him. But they are caught between a rock and very hard place because if they do that a G40 member, Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko will take over as substantive President. Mphoko was on Sunday fired from ZANU PF and cannot be fired by anyone other than President Robert Mugabe, as they constitution stipulates, leading UK academic Dr. Nkululeko Sibanda revealed (watch the program below). Mnangawga cannot be installed other than by President Mugabe and the 93 year old has refused to have anything to do with Mnangagwa who he two weeks ago fired from both ZANU Pf and government. To add to the crisis ZANU PF has found itself in, the party on Sunday announced they have fired Mugabe and his wife, Grace, a development that makes it difficult to negotiate anything with the 93 year old, perhaps until he is re- admitted.

Team feared to be exposed by bob now they are stage managing his press statement speech. As usual bob will speak from his mind. Why worried abot the speach if doing the right things @ZimEye @TellZimbabwe @PastorEvanLive @mawarirej — wakura Admire (@wakuraa) November 19, 2017