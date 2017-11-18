Military Police Hunt For Mphoko And Son, Are They On The Run?

Staff Reporter|The Zimbabwe Defence Forces are reportedly continuing to look for alleged criminals that plundered the country’s economy with reports that the army is hunting for Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and his son Siqokoqela Mphoko.

Reports from Bulawayo indicate that military police personnel on Friday night raided home of the Vice President’s son looking for Siqokoqela who is listed as the Director of the Vice President’s huge Choppies investment in the country.

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko left the country a day before the army ‘take over’ of government going to Japan on what was said to be government business and has since not returned to the country.

Reports also indicate that the army is hunting for ZANU PF strongman and businessman Obert Mpofu who is reportedly missing from his numerous Bulawayo homes.

The army yesterday reported that it is making final arrests of the people wanted for the country’s political and economic turmoil.