‘Millions of Stolen Money Returned’, Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has told Zimbabweans resident in Namibia that there has been a response to his three-month amnesty window for the return of millions of funds stashed away in foreign lands by corrupt companies and individuals during Mugabe’s rule.

President Mnangagwa told Zimbabweans after meeting his Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob on the third leg of his regional tour to brief fellow Sadc leaders on developments in Zimbabwe that culminated in his ascension to the Presidency.

President Mnangagwa continued with his rallying call for unity, love, work and committing his party ZANU PF to walk the talk this time around.

“Let me assure you that Zimbabwe is not the same again and will not be the same again,” he said.

“My administration focuses on the following issues, one – unity, unity, unity. Love, love, love. Work, work and work. All Zimbabweans we get united under our national flag and national anthem. We accept that we may have different views about how to run the country and that again, we accept it. So, we don’t need violence at all whether with the family or the community or the country. If people differ, differ peacefully. It must be an intellectual difference in terms of approach. That should not be developed into violence. We must accept each other as sisters and brothers determined to develop our country.

“I think we have more than 27 opposition parties in the country but with my focused administration, I hardly see whether they will find ground left behind which I am not taking care of. I said so back home and the response is that, Cde Mnangagwa has taken over our various manifestos. No! My administration addresses the national interests of our country and where the ideas of any opposition party coincides with national interests, that I take on board and it becomes mine and not theirs.

“Secondly, as a party, which is Zanu-PF, we are determined to walk the talk.”