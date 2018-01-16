‘Millions of Stolen Money Returned’, Mnangagwa

4

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has told Zimbabweans resident in Namibia that there has been a response to his three-month amnesty window for the return of millions of funds stashed away in foreign lands by corrupt companies and individuals during Mugabe’s rule.

President Mnangagwa told Zimbabweans after meeting his Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob on the third leg of his regional tour to brief fellow Sadc leaders on developments in Zimbabwe that culminated in his ascension to the Presidency.

President Mnangagwa continued with his rallying call for unity, love, work and committing his party ZANU PF to walk the talk this time around.

“Let me assure you that Zimbabwe is not the same again and will not be the same again,” he said.

“My administration focuses on the following issues, one – unity, unity, unity. Love, love, love. Work, work and work. All Zimbabweans we get united under our national flag and national anthem. We accept that we may have different views about how to run the country and that again, we accept it. So, we don’t need violence at all whether with the family or the community or the country. If people differ, differ peacefully. It must be an intellectual difference in terms of approach. That should not be developed into violence. We must accept each other as sisters and brothers determined to develop our country.

“I think we have more than 27 opposition parties in the country but with my focused administration, I hardly see whether they will find ground left behind which I am not taking care of. I said so back home and the response is that, Cde Mnangagwa has taken over our various manifestos. No! My administration addresses the national interests of our country and where the ideas of any opposition party coincides with national interests, that I take on board and it becomes mine and not theirs.

“Secondly, as a party, which is Zanu-PF, we are determined to walk the talk.”

    Walking the talk by rewarding chiefs with expensive cars when the health, education and social services are in the intensive care. Who are your fooling. First let Orbet Mpofu and Chivhayo be brought before the Anti corruption committee and account for their stolen riches, funds and diamonds just like you have done with Chombo and other G40 guys. No sane diasporans can support your misplaced priorities until you prove otherwise, after credible, fair and free elections. Handei tione

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    “Secondly, as a party, which is Zanu-PF, we are determined to walk the talk,” said President Mnangagwa.

    Nonsense! You have said you will hold free and fair elections this year and yet you have not implemented even one democratic reform. Indeed, you have continued with Mugabe’s vote rigging plans by buying Chiefs new trucks, ZEC will not produce a verified voters’ roll, Rugeje, your Zanu PF Political Commissar, has started reminding people of the return of 2008 violence if Zanu PF lose the elections, etc.

    When it comes to losing power that is the one thing that Mnangagwa is resolved must not be allowed to happen and hence will never ever implement the necessary reforms.

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    Exactly!

  • fidel

    After the Gweru meeting with the chiefs observant Zimbabweans no longer trust you Mr President. You have the same chameleon characteristics as your predecessor. If you are telling the truth about the returned millions why not give people the figure.