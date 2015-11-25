Minenhle Gumede Sneaks Back Into Welshman Ncube’s MDC

BULAWAYO YOUTH ASSEMBLY

We the youths of Bulawayo ,united in our struggle for democracy have noted with great concern the reappearance of Cde Minenhle Gumede into our party social forums. This time as a senior member of the party. How she has ended up there is a mystery and mind boggling; but whatever the process it is clear that the devil’s hand is at work.

It is surprising that whilst she (Cde Minie) has resigned, our party Administration department in executing orders and instructions issued by very senior members (names and positions known) of the party, are still treating her as a National leader and she is even making her subscriptions as such.

Our question to the leaders of the party is on whether the move to smuggle Cde Minie into the National Executive of the Main Wing was a move that is meant to benefit the party or it is a move orchestrated for someone’s personal gains, satisfaction and selfish motives.

Such a move is an insult to our Province and to the National Youth Assembly at large, we can’t be taken as fools. It is for that reason that we are determined to stand our ground defending our space, our decisions and protect our party. We will not leave room for personal relations to affect the party’s systems and operations. For how long shall the party continue to lose our dedicated cadres of the struggle just because of one person whom we rejected as a province?.

We the youths of Bulawayo having the green party at heart unequivocally request our leaders to reverse this decision, the one who appointed Cde Minie must immediately disappoint her from the National Executive of the party. Failure to take heed of our call will culminate in us acting democratically, constitutionally, politically and most importantly radically.

We pledge to abide by our democratic principles and we will not allow the party to rot from the inside, we are the Vanguard of the party.

From

MDC Bulawayo Prov.