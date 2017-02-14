Minister Apologises To Mawarire

Ray Nkosi | Upon release from prison, Cleric, Evan Mawarire, leader of #ThisFlag campaign, demanded an apology from Information Communication Techonology minister Supa Mandiwanzira, for accusing him of skipping bail.

This was after Mandiwanzira’s claims to British ambassador, Catriona Laing, that Mawarire breached his bail conditions in July last year, when he went into self-imposed exile in the United States.

Below is the Minister’s public apology to Mawarire;

In my meeting with @CatrionaLaingl last week, after she had brought up the arrest of Pastor Evan Mawarire in our discussion, I gave the impression that the Pastor had skipped bail thus his arrest. At the time of my meeting with the Ambassador, this had been presented to me as fact and also thought it to be true. Today, having had sight of the court record, I recognize that I was wrong. The true facts are that the pastor did not skip bail and was not arrested for this reason. I wish to apologise to Pastor Mawarire and to anyone else who was offended by this mistake. I am also taking this opportunity to correct the misstatement to @CatrionaLaingl @UKinZimbabwe.