Minister Blasts “Overzealous” Jonathan Moyo

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Development Minister, Amon Murwira has described his predecessor Jonathan Moyo as an overzealous individual who ruined the country’ s learning policies.

Murwira also accused Moyo of looting state funds.

Murwira expressed the sentiments when he officiated at a government programme here last week.

Murwira also blamed Moyo for attempting to personalise the STEM Programme.

“Do we need the STEM jingles? Let us remember that no one can claim to own the STEM Programme.

There is no need for cheap grandstanding about one’ s achievements.

There is need for a paradigm shift and we will revamp the whole system,” said Murwira.