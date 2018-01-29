Minister Blasts “Overzealous” Jonathan Moyo

2

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Development Minister, Amon Murwira has described his predecessor Jonathan Moyo as an overzealous individual who ruined the country’ s learning policies.

Murwira also accused Moyo of looting state funds.

Murwira expressed the sentiments when he officiated at a government programme here last week.

Murwira also blamed Moyo for attempting to personalise the STEM Programme.

“Do we need the STEM jingles? Let us remember that no one can claim to own the STEM Programme.

There is no need for cheap grandstanding about one’ s achievements.

There is need for a paradigm shift and we will revamp the whole system,” said Murwira.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • eliasha

    there ruined the country together with ed

  • Mondy Moyo

    Dont just criticize. Why not act and people judge you by what you will do. Love him or hate him, your predescessor came with a good programme. Instead of killing it come up with a better one and see whether we will like it. We are open minded to intellects who bring ideas and transforms them into reality and not political mouth pieces. Prove that you are worthy to be where you are and tactfully smarter than JM. On the funds its a discussion for another day- esp whem the former president insinuated at a rally that most of it was used for party business. We heard it right. Chinamasa was said to have been instructed to advise ZACC about that. WHY NOT TELL US ABOUT WHAT YOU ARE GOING TO DO SIR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!