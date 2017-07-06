Minister Blasts ZRP: Zimbabwe is Not a War Zone

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Walter Mzembi has blasted the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) telling them that the nation is not a war zone.

Speaking while addressing the violent policing culture of the police, Mzembi said this has to stop.

He made these comments while launching the Economic Development in Africa Report 2017,

Mzembi said, “We are not asking not to be policed. We want to be policed according to international benchmarks. We are not a war zone. We are not a conflict zone, but we want to be policed decently so that we facilitate legitimate travel.”

Mzembi also condemned the use of spikes and said him calling out ZRP’s policing is not sabotage but a plea for improved policing.

He said, “I do not know where there is a workshop that makes these things, but perhaps maybe only in Zimbabwe. We should not try to do things that are questionable to the international best practices.