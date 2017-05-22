Minister Caught In Sex Text Scandal

One of South Africa’s longest serving cabinet ministers has found himself embroiled in a text sex scandal.

The Sunday Times reports that Jeff Radebe, is in hot water for raunchy text and e-mail communication in which he asks for nude pictures of a 29-year-old Union Buildings staffer, Siyasanga Mbambani.

In one explicit SMS, the 64-year-old minister writes: “C.l.i.t is requested” in what is believed to be a reference to her clitoris. Mbambani, a presidential photographer, is currently on suspension on charges related to insubordination.

She blew the whistle on the minister and his sexting to bolster her claim she was being victimised by her bosses at the government communications agency GCIS, for being “improperly close” to politicians at the Union Buildings when, in fact, they were the ones “chasing after” her.

Radebe and Mbambani began communicating via text messages and e-mails in 2014 after exchanging telephone numbers.

The flirting started when she sent the minister pictures of himself at a government function.

It was then that they exchanged cellphone numbers so that the minister could “thank you in person” for the pictures.

On March 5 last year, the minister sent her a text message saying “take one down!”. This appears to have been a request for a photo of her private parts.

They then playfully string each other along for some time before she eventually sends him pictures of herself fully clothed.

“That one I requested,” the minister responds in an SMS.

“Izoyibona [Come and see it],” she replied.

And then the minister writes: “C.l.i.t is requested.”

“He bantu … andinayo njenna [Gosh … I don’t have it!].” And then she sends another one: “Lol.”

After some more pleading from Radebe, she refers to him by his first name: “Thamsanqa khoyeke man [Thamsanqa, leave it] … You making me shy now.”

She ultimately sent him pictures of herself in a bubble bath and another one of her naked breasts.

Three months later, the minister revived his quest to see more.

” … Let me see there,” he said in a text message on June 3 last year.

“Where?” she asked.

“Down,” Radebe responded.

“Hayibo!” she said.

“Why not?” he asked.

“Awuva wena [You don’t listen].”

“The dress is inviting,” said Radebe.

She then asked what he was up to and he said she should suggest what to do. She replied: “Won’t mind chilling with some nice sparkling French wine.”- agencies