Minister Declares – Zanu PF Members Only For Nurse Training

Ray Nkosi | Matabeleland South Minister for Presidential Affairs, Abednico Ncube, has instructed authorities at Gwanda Provincial Hospital, that his office will provide them with names of people they should enrol as trainee nurses for the May and September intakes.

Very reliable sources within the hospital administration told ZimEye.com, that the hospital has been instructed to only recruit a quarter of the prospective trainees of which the balance will be provided by the Minister’s office.

The sources indicated that the Minister’s office is also currently receiving applications mainly from the ZANU PF run National Youth Service graduates with priority being given to graduates who are currently in the Police and Prison Services.

According to the sources some applications are being submitted at the ZANU PF offices and only those with recommendations from their ZANU PF cell leaders are being accepted.

The hospital sources told ZimEye.com that the hospital authorities are tied to the Minister’s directive and will be forced to oblige.