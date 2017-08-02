Minister Humiliates Maziwisa Over 2 Million Jobs Mantra

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| Higher and Tertiary Education Deputy Minister, Godfrey Gandawa has dismissed claims by Highfield West MP, Psychology Maziwisa that the government has created 2 million jobs.

Speaking at a STEM interactive meeting held in Masvingo recently, Gandawa said Maziwisa was too desperate to gain political relevance.

Gandawa further roasted the Zanu PF spin doctor saying he was totally out of sync with reality.

Maziwisa claimed in the state media government had created more than two million jobs.

Gandawa said it was unfortunate Maziwisa wanted to advance his personal political agenda at a time the country was grappling with unemployment and economic woes.

“As government we have to admit there is unemployment in the country. Let us face the facts on the ground. It is unfortunate my fellow party member, Maziwisa said we have managed to deliver our 2 million jobs promise, which is not true.To be frank that is far from the truth,” said Gandawa.

He added:”I am sure when Maziwisa said we fulfilled the two million jobs, he wanted to advance a certain agenda.STEM is trying to address the issue of rampant unemployment and such reckless comments deter our efforts to address the pressing issue.”

Addressing a public debate in Harare, Maziwisa boasted the government had surpassed its 2013 election promise of creating two million jobs.

“We did not say we would create formal jobs.We said we would create 2,2 million jobs and we managed to achieve the feat,” claimed Maziwisa at the public lecture.