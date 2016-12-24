Minister Says: My Wife’s Private Parts Are Too Wide!

Robert Mugabe’s Minister in charge of Matebeland North Province, Cain Mathema (70) says his wife of decades is no longer fit between the sheets.

Mathema says his wife’s private parts are “too wide”.

Mathema who on Thursday suddenly married a vulnerable 23 year-old girl, is also noted for the way he allegedly physically assaulted his older wife the latter who then moved to sue him for divorce.

The new woman, one Bathabetsoe Nare, becomes his third in marriage.

Mathema married at a private ceremony in Bulawayo where he was over the moon while taking to the dance floor.

“Congratulations to my friend former class mate Bathabetsoe Nare she is now formally and legally Mrs Mathema, gal usungu Mrs Minister wishing you well in your marriage in the political circle, angikwesabeli u studied politics for four years! Your Marriage has taught me that love surely conquers ol obstacles,” wrote one Adele Mcilo, a friend to Nare in a Facebook post. READ M0RE ON THE WEDDING HERE…