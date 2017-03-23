Minister Tells Grace Mugabe To Go Hang

ESTHER MHURI LIVE Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, March 23, 2017

ZANU PF deputy Secretary for the women’s league who is also the Minister for Presidential Affairs for the Bulawayo Province, Eunice Sandi Moyo has effectively told the First Lady Grace Mugabe to go gang.

Moyo is facing an ouster from the ruling party after she refused to attend rallies addressed by the First Lady. Mugabe supporters held demonstrations yesterday against Moyo and Sarah Mahoka demanding that they go.

Using a new twitter account Moyo the ZAPU stalwart said she is not bothered by the many allegations against her.

Thousands of ZANU PF women’s league members yesterday carried out visibly stage managed nationwide rallies in all the provincial capitals denouncing Moyo and the Women’s League Secretary for Finance Mahoka.

The demonstrators accused the two of disrespecting the First Lady and misusing party funds among a host of accusations generated for the two. Mahoka is also accused of insulting Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa and interfering with the work of Presidential Spokesman George Charamba.

Mahoka’s crimes are also a result of her close association with Moyo and her being heard supporting the stance taken by Moyo and insisting that the First Lady reviews her speech when she addresses public rallies.

The party’s women’s league members yesterday delivered a petition to party chairperson in the provinces demanding that the petition be delivered to party Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and have the two dismissed from the party.