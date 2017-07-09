Ministers Near Blows in Cabinet Over Zvayi’s Herald Stories

Staff Reporter | It never gets better with the Zanu PF factions. The fights are on over President Robert Mugabe’s hotly-contested succession battle. The problem is said to be increasingly spinning off the wheel.

Last Wednesday there was a heated confrontation between Information minister Chris Mushohwe and Indigenisation minister Patrick Zhuwao over media reports on Zanu PF bigwigs and other interested parties clashing on the Mugabe succession debate.

Just before that, Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Chiwenga, Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo and Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa publicly clashed over the US$500 million Command Agriculture program. This is the new bone for the dog fight in the succession battle.

On Wednesday trouble started when Mushohwe complained about Zanu PF leaders and government officials feuding in the media over policy issues. He pleaded with cabinet to keep fights under the carpet.

However, Zhuwao, walked to confront Mushohwe to hush him. He stated that Mushohwe saying was not the best person to raise the issue as he allowed the state media to wage a campaign of negative publicity and character assassination against him and other ministers. Before Mushohwe could discuss about officials fighting in the media, he should whip the Herald to be in line since it had become a factional platform to attack certain ministers.

“Mushohwe said there was an all-out war in the media in which several government officials, including ministers, members of the security forces and war veterans were now fighting each other publicly. He said this was worsening divisions and policy discord within cabinet, and government,” one cabinet minister said. “He then appealed to President Mugabe who was chairing cabinet and other colleagues to help stop the media attacks.”

Zhuwao told Mushohwe that he himself was in charge of the media as the relevant policymaker and must first control the Herald before making noise about the issue.