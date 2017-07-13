Ministers To Be Grilled In Parliament Today

Staff Reporter| Cabinet Ministers are today being grilled in the Senate. MDC Senator, Lilian Timveos announced she was last night gathering people’s views in preparation for this afternoon’s Question And Answer session.

“The Ministers are coming to the Senate so as Senators we ask them questions and they answer. They are meant to all come, although sometimes some fail,” she said.

“We ask these questions and ministers respond and it helps to know what the particular ministry is doing at that particular time. It also helps Zimbabweans to know the policies in place at that particular ministry,” she added.

The session is being held between 2.30pm and 3.30pm and will be LIVE on the national broadcaster, ZBC.