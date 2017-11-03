Miracle Pastor Jailed 60 Years For Raping A Congregant

By Staff Reporter-A Harare magistrate,Hosiah Mujaya,has sentenced a senior pastor of the Five-Fold Ministries church, Admire Maurukira, to 60 years in jail for raping his church member.

Maurukira raped a congregant on five different occasions and gave her anointing oil in an attempt to buy her silence.

Magistrate Mujaya however suspended 10 years from the 60 year jail term on condition of good behaviour.

The court heard that sometime in October last year,the 21 year old woman went to Maurukira’s place of residence to be delivered from spiritual attacks.

He prayed for her and instructed her to return and collect some anointing oil which was out of stock. After a week, Maurukira called the woman’s father advising him that he had sourced the anointing oil and he could collect it on his daughter’s behalf.

The victim’s father however asked his daughter to go and collect the oil on her own. Upon arrival at Maurukira’s residence, the pastor prayed for her before leaving the house together and going to St Mary’s where the pastor is said to have another house.

Upon arriving at the St Mary’s house, the woman entered into together with the convict’s friend, Kudakwashe Rwodzi, who locked the door from outside and promised to return after a few minutes.

Maurukira pushed the woman onto his bed and raped her.