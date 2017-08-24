Misihairabwi Brews New Shocker As She Takes On Male Bigots

Staff Reporter | Hard talking Priscilla Misihairabwi Mushonga says that the opposition democratic movements have turned out to be exactly like the ruling ZANU PF.

Speaking angrily in a social media statement castigating the lack of inclusiveness in the formulation of the MDC Alliance coalition, Mushonga said that the partners to the alliance have turned out to behave exactly like ZANU PF by violently turning against anyone who questions the alliance formulation.

Mushonga said that she is being threatened with death by some people within the alliance for questioning why the alliance did not include women as part of the principals in the formulation.

The hard talking legislator sarcastically said that she is being threatening and abused for questioning why only seven men were paraded as heading the coalition without women except if one of the seven was a woman.

“Given the abuse I have been subjected to over my statement on the Launch of the MDC Alliance specifically on the absence of women on those that spoke on the project,it is possible that I made a grave mistake in assuming that all were men it’s possible that one or two could have been women.”

“If that was case I sincerely apologize for my comments and fully understand why Iam being abused and threatened!”

Mushonga has been leading an alliance of women who have been working on an arrangement bringing women in opposition parties together to mobilise other women to register and vote in the 2018 elections under the “She Vote Campaign”.

The campaign leaders include beleagured MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khuphe, NPP leader Joice Mujuru, Lucia Matibenga of the PDP amongst other women politicians.

In her statement she claims that fellow women vote advocate Matibenga of the People’s Democratic Party has also been receiving death threats which she has since reported to the police.

“And just for your information I have been abused and threatened on social forums as I speak Mai (Lucia) Matibenga has gone to report death threats to the police,” she said.

“So it’s a fact the so called democrats have become an identical twin to Zanupf except that they are not yet fortunate enough to have the state apparatus that ZANU PF has,” added Mushonga.

She added that she is not going to apologise to anyone for her comments on the matter despite the threats and abuses she is getting.

“I hear some people are calling media houses asking me to apologize because of the tongue in cheek comment on my Facebook, so let me be banal and clear, since many people missed my point. You can’t abuse me for stating a fact, the political leaders that spoke at the launch were ALL male. I therefore can only be wrong if one of the seven who I presumed was male is in fact a woman which is possible as not all people in trousers are males.” She said unapologetically.

“I could be missing something but II hope that this puts to rest that matter. Iam not apologising.”

Efforts to get a comment from Matibenga on her alleged death threats were unsuccessful at the time of writing.