Misihairabwi Rubbishes NTA Talk

WOMAN PRESIDENT FOR ZIMBABWE | PART 2 Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, March 16, 2017

Shyleen Mtandwa | Outspoken Member of Parliament for Matebeleland South Priscilla Misihairabwi Mushonga has rubbished talk of a National Transitional Authority.

Speaking to ZimEye LIVE BLAST Last night, Mushonga questioned the practicality in establishing an NTA, ” it would need to be an ideal situation for where we are and where we want to go, but that’s not going to happen. The thing is it’s not working, simply put it’s something that you dream about and it just won’t happen.”

She goes further to say; ” Secondly, for some of us who were in the inclusive government, I am not interested in anybody telling me about setting something up, so it can do ABCD because, we had the support of the African Union, we had the support of SADC, we set up an entire government, we spent five years in it, we came out, we are still in that mess.”

Instead Mushonga said, “the debate that we should be talking about as Zimbabweans is how do we create a system, how do we create a coalition, that is so organised that it not only deals with its capacity to win an election over Zanu PF but its capacity to take over power from Zanu PF.”